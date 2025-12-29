Why This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is 1 of My Top Dividend Stock Ideas for 2026 and Beyond

Key Points

Meta's dividend is minuscule relative to the company's profits, leaving significant room for growth over time.

The social media specialist also returns capital to shareholders through significant share repurchases.

The business is growing rapidly, providing another layer of support for dividend growth.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

When most investors think about the "Magnificent Seven," they're typically thinking about growth -- not income. But the truth is that a few of these companies now generate so much cash that they can invest aggressively and still send capital back to shareholders.

Case in point: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Though the company's dividend is still young, with the first payments to shareholders starting last year, it's one of my favorite dividend ideas for 2026 and beyond. Not only can the social media company easily afford its dividend, but it also returns capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Best of all, the underlying business has seen explosive growth recently.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Sure, the stock may not be a good fit for someone who needs significant income from their investments. At Meta's current quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share, the annualized payout is $2.10, which works out to a dividend yield of just 0.3%. But what makes Meta interesting is the runway for dividend growth, not just the current yield.

A payout ratio that leaves wiggle room

A good dividend is only as strong as the company's ability to keep paying it. One way to gauge that is the payout ratio, or the percent of earnings the company is paying out in dividends.

Meta's payout ratio is extremely low, at just 9%.

This means there's significant room in the coming years for dividend increases. Of course, shareholders likely don't want to see Meta's payout ratio rise meaningfully anytime soon, as the company has a lot of growth opportunities to invest in -- namely AI (artificial intelligence) data centers. In fact, the company expects to spend $70 to $72 billion on capital expenditures in 2025 alone, largely driven by investments in AI computing infrastructure.

Big share repurchases

While Meta's dividend yield is low, the company's total shareholder yield has been meaningful when including share repurchases (an indirect way to return capital to shareholders by reducing a company's total share count).

In Q3, Meta returned about $1.3 billion in dividends, and it spent almost $3.2 billion repurchasing its shares. In Q2, Meta spent nearly $10 billion repurchasing its shares.

Rapid business growth

Of course, the best part of Meta's dividend growth story is the company's strong underlying business growth.

Its third-quarter revenue rose 26% year over year to about $51.2 billion -- an acceleration from the 22% year-over-year revenue growth Meta posted in Q2. Fueling its third-quarter growth was a 14% year-over-year increase in ad impressions and 10% growth in average price per ad.

Free cash flow is also worth watching for dividend investors because it reflects how much cash is left after capital spending but before dividend payments and share repurchases. Meta reported about $10.6 billion of free cash flow in Q3.

An important caveat

With all of this said, it's possible that Meta will put dividend growth on hold temporarily, or at least turn to only modest dividend hikes.

This is because Meta is investing heavily in AI.

"I think that it's the right strategy to aggressively front-load building capacity so that way we're prepared for the most optimistic cases," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the company's third-quarter earnings call.

In addition to guiding for $70 billion to $72 billion in 2025 capital expenditures, management said capital expenditures dollar growth is expected to be notably larger in 2026 than in 2025.

That spending could cap how fast the dividend can grow in the near term.

Finally, it's worth noting that while Meta stock isn't necessarily expensive, it's not cheap either. Shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 29 as of this writing. This makes it important that Meta continues growing rapidly -- and that its aggressive investments in AI pay off handsomely.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,470!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,167,988!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 29, 2025.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.