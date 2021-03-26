Why Magnachip Stock Skyrocketed on Friday

What happened

Shares of Magnachip (NYSE: MX) skyrocketed in early trading Friday after the company announced that it is going private in a $1.4 billion deal. Private equity fund Wise Road Capital has agreed to acquire the South Korean chip specialist. As of 11:20 a.m. EST, the stock was up by 27.1% to $25.95.

So what

Wise Road will be acquiring Magnachip shares for $29 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 75% over the stock's 3-month volume-weighted average share price, and a 54% premium compared to the closing price on March 2, before rumors broke that the semiconductor company was pursuing a sale.

Image source: Getty Images.

"This transaction is in the best interests of all of our stakeholders, including shareholders, customers and employees," Magnachip CEO YJ Kim said. "It will provide an excellent opportunity to accelerate our MX 3.0 growth strategy."

Now what

Wise Road plans to help Magnachip implement its long-term strategy to expand in the display and power markets. The deal, which has been unanimously approved by Magnachip's board of directors, but still requires shareholder approval, is expected to close in the second half of the year. The stock is currently trading at a discount to the offer price.

Magnachip warned last month that the chip industry continues to suffer from severe supply constraints, which the company is working to address. Management had issued guidance calling for first-quarter revenue in the range of $119 million to $124 million, but investors will now be more focused on getting the deal closed.

10 stocks we like better than MagnaChip Semiconductor

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MagnaChip Semiconductor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.