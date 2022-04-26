Why MagnaChip Semiconductor Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) were skyrocketing this morning on a report that LX Group is looking to acquire the company, according to the Korea Economic Daily website.

The tech stock was up by 17.6% as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

So what

According to the news report, LX Group, a South Korean company, will make a formal bid to acquire MagnaChip as early as next week, though the details of the potential deal haven't been disclosed.

LX Group wants to buy the company in order to create synergies between its semiconductor company, LX Semicon, and MagnaChip. The latter company is a leader in display driver integrated circuits (DDIC), with 30% market share.

MagnaChip has been looking for a buyer ever since a deal with a private Chinese equity firm fell through back in December. Rising tensions between the U.S. and China might have led to the deal being blocked, as U.S. officials were concerned about national security issues, according to the Korea Economic Daily.

Now what

Nothing official about the potential deal has been disclosed by LX Group or MagnaChip Semiconductor, so investors might want to temper some of their expectations. If a deal is disclosed soon, it will also have to be approved before anything is finalized.

But it's clear that investors are hoping such a deal does happen, and with the company's share price down 31% over the past 12 months -- even with today's massive price jump -- it's not surprising that investors are looking for some good news.

10 stocks we like better than MagnaChip Semiconductor

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MagnaChip Semiconductor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.