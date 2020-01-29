Markets
MTSI

Why MACOM Stock Jumped Wednesday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) jumped on Wednesday, rising about 16% as of 12:40 p.m. EST.

The stock's gain follows MACOM's fiscal first-quarter update, which featured better-than-expected revenue and earnings per share. In addition, investors were likely pleased with the semiconductor company's outlook for fiscal Q2.

A chart showing a stock price moving higher

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

MACOM reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $119.1 million. While this was down 21% from the year-ago period, the average analyst forecast called for revenue of $114.5 million. The tech company also beat expectations for its non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share. Adjusted EPS was $0.07, beating a consensus estimate of $0.03.

The quarter marked "a solid start" to the fiscal year, CEO Stephen Daly said. "Our new organization and engineering leadership is having a positive impact on product development," Daly added.

Now what

Looking to fiscal Q2, management said it expects revenue between $122 million and $126 million and adjusted EPS between $0.09 and $0.13. This compares with analysts' average forecast for revenue and adjusted EPS of $116.7 million and $0.05, respectively. 

10 stocks we like better than MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTSI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular