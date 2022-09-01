Why M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Could Be Worth Watching

While M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$38.31 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$28.26. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether M.D.C. Holdings' current trading price of US$31.08 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at M.D.C. Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is M.D.C. Holdings Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.44x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.04x, which means if you buy M.D.C. Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe M.D.C. Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that M.D.C. Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will M.D.C. Holdings generate?

NYSE:MDC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 1st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of M.D.C. Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -17%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, MDC appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on MDC, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MDC for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on MDC should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for M.D.C. Holdings you should be mindful of and 2 of these make us uncomfortable.

If you are no longer interested in M.D.C. Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

