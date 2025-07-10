Why M/I Homes (MHO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, M/I Homes (MHO) closed at $121.03, marking a +2.01% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.09%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a gain of 7.97% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 5.19%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of M/I Homes in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.43, marking a 13.48% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.12 billion, indicating a 0.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17 per share and revenue of $4.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.75% and -3.29%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for M/I Homes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. M/I Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, M/I Homes is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.91, which means M/I Homes is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 195, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

