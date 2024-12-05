Why M/I Homes (MHO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, M/I Homes (MHO) closed at $159.81, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 0.79% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.83, reflecting a 31.97% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.17 billion, up 20.12% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.83 per share and a revenue of $4.47 billion, indicating changes of +22.33% and +10.77%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.08% decrease. M/I Homes currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note M/I Homes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.62.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 133, this industry ranks in the bottom 48% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

