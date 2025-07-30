Why Lyft’s Stock Volume Just Spiked—Is an EV Partnership Near?

Whenever sentiment changes for a stock, investors can typically spot the shift before the big move happens and a window of opportunity quickly closes. A subtle sign can be found in a stock’s trading volume, as any significant increase above the typical or average volume is usually one of the first signs of positioning before a big move comes about.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) popped up as one of the stocks recently experiencing unusually high trading volume.

Historically, Lyft’s average daily volume has sat near 12 million shares. But in late July 2025, Lyft traded as many as 107.5 million shares in one day, meaning that significant returns may be on the horizon. This could be why some investors have chosen to accumulate stock ahead of these bullish expectations being realized. Those who wait for confirmation will likely be too late.

Context from the Competition: Uber’s Momentum

Of course, Lyft doesn’t lead its sector in performance.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), Lyft’s closest rival, currently trades around 88% of its 52-week high, placing it officially in “bull market” territory, with a high probability of reaching a higher ceiling. That advance is fueled in part by Uber’s recent strategic deal with electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), designed to integrate electric and autonomous vehicle capabilities into Uber’s platform. This positions Uber strongly in the emerging self-driving rideshare space.

Speculation is growing that Lyft could land a deal with another up-and-coming EV maker or autonomous vehicle developer. If that happens, it would create a multi-year tailwind and expand not only market share but also the company's overall financial profile.

While this potential outcome is still speculative, some market analysts have already considered it one of the most likely scenarios for Lyft stock.

Institutional Buyers and Analysts Like This Setup

Institutional interest lends credibility to this thesis. In late July 2025, Allianz Asset Management initiated a $19.4 million position in Lyft, indicating that deep-pocketed institutions with rigorous research capabilities see upside on the stock. And retail investors are paying attention.

In addition, the 33 analysts tracked by MarketBeat have assigned LYFT stock a consensus price target of $16.98, a potential upside of 22%. Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Nikhil Devnani is one of the latest to boost his price targets to $18 per share, up from $16 per share, a potential upside of 30% from where it currently trades.

These forecasts support the idea that the markets are betting on a potential EV partnership in the future.

Given that Lyft stock is trading at only 73% of its 52-week high, it has room to run. Flirting with old highs seems no longer just an idea but a potential outcome.

A Window Is Open—But For How Long?

If the high volume is indeed investor positioning ahead of a major partnership or breakthrough, it suggests the opportunity for gains may be front-loaded. Waiting for official announcements or confirmation could mean entering at elevated price levels or missing the move entirely.

It is important to remember that while volume can precede news, it doesn’t guarantee it.

With Lyft’s next earnings call just around the corner, investors may soon get the clarity they need on strategic developments, including any hints about partnerships or growth initiatives.

But for those ready to act, Lyft’s dramatic volume spike may signal a watershed moment if they take action before the window of opportunity closes.

