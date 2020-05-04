Why Lyft's Stock Is Down Today

What happened

Shares of ridesharing service Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) were trading lower on Monday, after two analysts cut their price targets for the stock ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings report.

As of 2 p.m. EDT today, Lyft's shares were down about 10.8% from Friday's closing price.

So what

In a note on Monday, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju cut his price target for Lyft's stock to $75, from $96, while maintaining the equivalent of a buy rating. Ju said that he has cut his estimates for Lyft's rideshare bookings for the remainder of the year. He now expects bookings to fall 91% from 2019, on lower numbers of active riders, less frequent rides, and lower average selling prices.

Image source: Lyft.

SunTrust analyst Youssef Squali is thinking along similar lines. In his Monday note, Squali cut his price target for Lyft to $45, from $74, while maintaining a buy rating.

Squali noted that Lyft announced major cost cuts last week and said that he expected to see "soft demand trends" when the company reports its first-quarter results later this week. He cut his full-year revenue estimate to $2.9 billion, from $4.7 billion, on concerns about weak demand in the current quarter and the lack of visibility as to when the economy will recover from the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Now what

Tech investors should expect Lyft's senior management to address these concerns (among others) when the company reports its first-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6.

{%sfr%}

10 stocks we like better than Lyft

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lyft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.