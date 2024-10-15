Why LVMH Moët Hennessy Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

Tuesday's market-moving news for global luxury-goods purveyor LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTC: LVMUY) wasn't very encouraging. After the company published a disappointing revenue update, investors assertively traded out of its stock. At the close of the day's action, it had lost almost 8% of its value. This was a far steeper drop than the 0.9% slide of the S&P 500 index.

Top product category sees sales slump

Well before the opening of the U.S. stock markets, LVMH provided third-quarter, plus six- and nine-month, top-line revenue figures broken down by product category. There were more than a few minus signs in the sections comparing those results to previous periods.

In the company's third quarter, its overall top line fell by 3% year over year to just under 9.2 billion euros ($10 billion), due mainly to a 5% decline in its most critical product category: fashion and leather goods. Softening demand from consumers in China, once a reliably stable group, was a primary reason for the drop. Management also attributed it to lower growth in Japan, another key Asian market.

Uncomfortably, fashion and leather goods is far and away the No. 1 revenue contributor for LVMH; it was responsible for 48% of the company's total for the period. No. 2, selective retailing, was distantly behind at 21%.

Not all product categories saw decreases. Perfumes and cosmetics rose by 3%, while selective retailing booked a 2% gain.

Contending with a more cautious consumer

Business slumps happen all the time, but what's troubling about this is that the slide in fashion and leather goods was LVMH's first since the coronavirus pandemic. Compounding that, analysts tracking the stock had collectively been expecting a slight gain in the category.

No one should push the panic button on LVMH yet; the company is the world's king of luxury goods, with a sprawling product line that keeps it on the throne. That said, it seems that many consumers around the world are being more cautious about their spending, so this might not be the last slump in crucial quarterly metrics for its business.

Should you invest $1,000 in LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton right now?

Before you buy stock in LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $846,108!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 14, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.