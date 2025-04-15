Why LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton Stock Was Getting Crushed Again on Tuesday

LVMH Moët Hennessy -- Louis Vuitton (OTC: LVMUY) (OTC: LVMHF) was being punished on Tuesday, following Monday's release of a dispiriting quarterly revenue report. In mid-session action, investors continued to sell out of the company's stock -- its American depositary receipts (ADRs) were down by nearly 4%, at a point when the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was only sagging by 0.2%.

Lowered expectations

After news broke on Monday that LVMH's first-quarter revenue was both down from the same period a year ago and missed the consensus analyst estimate, some analysts adjusted their takes on the stock. And those modifications didn't help sentiment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The most impactful of these seemed to be the recommendation downgrade enacted by white-shoe investment bank Morgan Stanley. After market hours Monday, the company's pundit Edouard Aubin changed his tag on LVMH to equal weight (hold, in other words) from his previous view of overweight (buy). He also significantly reduced his price target on the company's Europe-listed shares, to 590 euros ($670) apiece. Prior to that, his fair-value assessment was 740 euros ($840) per share.

According to reports, Aubin wrote in his analysis that while it's somewhat common knowledge that LVMH has been suffering from weakened demand in its once-hot market of China, consumers in the U.S. are also hesitant to spend money on luxury goods. On top of that, a generally stumbling global macroeconomy doesn't portend well for the company.

Meanwhile, other analysts reduced their price targets on LVMH. Among the cutters were UBS's Zuzanna Pusz and JPMorgan Chase pundit Chiara Battistini. Both maintained their neutral recommendations on the company.

No longer No. 1

In another blow to its prestige, LVMH's stock price swoon knocked the company from its perch as the most valuable luxury goods purveyor on this planet. It has been replaced by longtime rival Hermès, the France-based company perhaps best known as the maker of the iconic Birkin tote bag.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lvmh Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton right now?

Before you buy stock in Lvmh Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lvmh Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $502,231!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $678,552!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 800% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 156% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.