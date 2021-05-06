Why Luokung Technology Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) were climbing today after the Chinese mapping-technology company got a favorable court ruling in U.S. District Court this morning. As a result, the stock finished the session up 13.5%.

So what

This morning, Luokung said that its motion for preliminary injunction was granted by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. As a result of the ruling, the Department of Defense (DoD) will be prohibited from enforcing its designation of Luokung as an agent of the Chinese communist military. According to an executive order related to the DoD policy, Luokung was set to be delisted by the Nasdaq on Saturday.

Image source: Getty Images.

Following the court ruling, Luokung asked the Nasdaq to withdraw its delisting. The Nasdaq complied, allowing the Chinese stock to continue trading on its exchange.

Now what

Luokung had originally received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq on March 11, saying it would be delisted on May 8 in response to a letter from the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. Given the May 8 deadline, the court ruling comes just in time to keep Luokung on the Nasdaq.

The stock has been highly volatile this year, surging when it announced its acquisition of eMapGo Technologies in February, giving it exposure to the fast-growing electric-vehicle industry. With the delisting issue seemingly resolved, investors can now turn their attention to the integration of eMapGo, since the deal closed in March.

10 stocks we like better than Luokung Technology Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Luokung Technology Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.