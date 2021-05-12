Markets
LITE

Why Lumentum Stock Got Crushed on Wednesday

Contributor
Evan Niu The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) have gotten crushed today, down by 17% as of noon EDT, after the company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings. Lumentum's top-line results and guidance disappointed investors and the company took a hit due to delays in deployments.

So what

Revenue in the fiscal third quarter was $419.5 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $434 million. That resulted in adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, which was on target with what Wall Street was looking for. Lumentum is a technology company that provides optical and photonic components.

Red stock chart going down with numbers in the background

Image source: Getty Images.

"The strong year on year margin improvements in our third quarter results highlight a product portfolio increasingly rich in new and differentiated products that are aligned with multi-year favorable market trends and the impact of continuous improvement in our operations," CEO Alan Lowe said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we deferred $14.8 million of revenue due to delays in 5G deployments in China, which decreased our reported revenue accordingly."

Now what

Guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter calls for revenue in the range of $360 million to $400 million, which is below the consensus estimate of $414.4 million. That should result in adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 to $1.14, also light compared to the $1.26 per share in adjusted profits that analysts are modeling for.

Lumentum's board of directors has authorized a $700 million share repurchase program based on the company's confidence in its long-term prospects, combined with the fact that Lumentum has added $600 million in cash to its balance sheet over the past year.

10 stocks we like better than Lumentum Holdings
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lumentum Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lumentum Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LITE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular