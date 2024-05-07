Why Lumentum Holdings Stock Got Trounced on Tuesday

Market players weren't exactly dialed in to telecom equipment specialist Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) on Tuesday. The company's share price dived by more than 6% in reaction to its latest earnings release. By contrast, the S&P 500 index ended the day marginally in positive territory (at 0.1%).

Double beat on the top and bottom lines...

For its fiscal third quarter, Lumentum earned $366.5 million in net revenue, which was 4% below the same period of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income suffered a steeper fall, tumbling to $19.6 million ($0.29 per share) from the year-ago profit of $51.8 million.

On average, analysts tracking Lumentum stock were anticipating $364.7 million on the top line and $0.26 for adjusted, per-share net income.

During the quarter, Lumentum struggled with lower spending by the telecom sector that it depends upon. This dynamic should persist over the next few quarters, the company added.

...but discouraging guidance for both

Lumentum management proffered guidance for the entirety of the company's current (fourth) quarter. Net revenue is expected to land at $290 million to $315 million, which would be well under the nearly $371 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. It also doesn't reach the consensus analyst estimate of almost $331 million.

The bottom line range is anywhere from an adjusted loss of $0.05 to a profit of $0.10 per share. Again, this compares unfavorably to the prognosticator consensus, which is a net profit of $0.14.

On a brighter note, Lumentum quoted CEO Alan Lowe as saying that "We are making significant strides in developing new products and customer programs, and expanding production capacity to capitalize on exciting opportunities that we expect will meaningfully increase calendar 2025 revenue and beyond."

Should you invest $1,000 in Lumentum right now?

Before you buy stock in Lumentum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lumentum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $564,547!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.