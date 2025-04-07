Why Lumentum Holdings Stock Bounced 5% Higher Today

Not for the first time this young month, Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) was a highflier on the stock exchange Monday. Shares of the optical electronics specialist closed the day more than 5% higher in price, thanks to two bullish new analyst notes -- one of which involved a recommendation upgrade. The stock's rise provided a welcome contrast to the S&P 500 index, which fell by 0.2%.

A pair of positive pundits

Of the two new pundit publications, it was naturally the one with the upgrade that had the greater impact. Before market open that day, Northland analyst Tim Savageaux changed his recommendation on Lumentum to outperform (i.e., buy) from his previous market perform (hold). His price target on the company is $70 per share, which is 34% higher than the stock's current level.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Another boost from the world of punditry came from researchers at Stifel. On Monday, that company published its take on last week's Optica Executive Forum at the Optical Fiber Communications industry conference.

Stifel was generally quite bullish on what it heard and saw at the event. According to reports it wrote that with the increasing workloads requiring effective, low-latency data transmission will support companies in the optical field.

It put the kibosh on the idea that optical transceivers are obsolete; in the Stifel team's view, they are the only workable option for coping with sharply increasing bandwidth requirements.

A fine position to be in

Lumentum, then, is a company that is in the right time and place to take advantage of those dynamics. Judging by how its stock has done in recent trading sessions, it seems that many investors agree with Stifel's conclusions. This is doubtlessly a company worth watching.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lumentum right now?

Before you buy stock in Lumentum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lumentum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $578,035!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 5, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.