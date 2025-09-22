Why Lumen Technologies Stock Mashed the Market on Monday

Key Points The telecom is busy wiring this country with strands of fiber optic cable.

It aims to build this out aggressively in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Lumen Technologies ›

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) saw a very healthy bounce in its stock price on Monday, following the telecom company's latest operational update. Investors enthusiastically traded the tech and telecom stock up by 9% in reaction to the news, a figure that was more than good enough to beat the 0.4% rise of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Powered by fiber

That morning, Lumen announced that so far this year, it's added over 2.2 million new intercity miles to its existing fiber-optic network. This is a technology that allows for much faster data transmission speeds than more traditional methods. At such a pace, the company expects to have 16.6 million intercity fiber miles by the end of this year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Ultimately, the telecom's goal is to wire America with 47 million intercity fiber miles by the end of 2028, which counts on a continued and rather aggressive build-out schedule. This is a foundational aim of its broader Big Build program.

Fiber is appropriate for our modern age, as it can handle the vast chunks of data required to power artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities.

Lumen quoted its executive vice president of enterprise operations Kye Prigg as saying, "AI is fueling a surge in network demand like we've never seen, and Lumen is building the backbone to meet it."

A good-looking play on AI

Recently, many investors have cooled on the stocks most closely identified with the Great AI Boom. Currently, they're looking for less obvious plays in companies that should benefit from the increased resource needs of the technology, and Lumen fits the bill. Assuming its fiber rollout goes at least close to plan, the company's stock should stay in the good graces of the market.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lumen Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Lumen Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lumen Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,694!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,082,963!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,067% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.