Why Lumen Stock Is Falling Fast Today

What happened

Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a cloud connectivity and security solutions company, were falling today, just one day after the company lost its spot on the S&P 500 index and after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said there's still a need to continue raising interest rates.

The tech stock is down by 5.6% as of 11:40 a.m. ET.

So what

Yesterday, the S&P Dow Jones Indexes announced that it's replacing Lumen in the S&P 500 with the credit score company Fair Isaac, effective March 20. The move is part of the index's quarterly rebalancing. With Lumen's valuation plummeting as the company's shares have fallen 70% over the past year, the stock will now be part of the S&P SmallCap 600.

Investors typically don't like to see a company losing its spot on the S&P 500, but investors, oddly, reacted positively to the news yesterday. They quickly reversed that sentiment today as they processed the news.

Additionally, Lumen investors may be reacting to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments today in which he said that the central bank may continue to raise interest rates.

"The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said today.

He added that if the data continues to show that faster rate hikes are needed, the pace of rate hikes will increase.

That's definitely not what technology investors want to hear right now. Rising interest rates have raised borrowing costs for companies and caused many companies to worry about an economic slowdown if rates continue to climb.

Now what

Lumen investors may not have much to look forward to right now, as the company recently issued full-year guidance saying that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to fall about 30% next year to $4.7 billion, at the midpoint of guidance.

With the company's adjusted earnings expected to fall, Lumen losing its spot on the S&P 500, and investors worried about rising interest rates, it's no surprise to see the company's shares falling today.

10 stocks we like better than Lumen Technologies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lumen Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.