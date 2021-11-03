Why Lululemon Stock Gained 15% in October

What happened

Athleisure king Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) stock jumped 15% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company released a super earnings report in September, and it launched new products and other endeavors in October. After the stock price fell at the end of September due to broader market fears about inflation and supply chain problems, investors piled in to grab shares of the newly cheaper stock.

So what

Lululemon has been a fantastic performer over its history, both as a company and as a stock. It bounced back quickly from the pandemic, with only one quarter of declines last year. That was a 17% year-over-year decrease in the first quarter, which was itself a much smaller decline than similar companies. Since then, it's been on a roll, and sales increased 61% in the 2021 second quarter (ended Aug. 1) after a 2% rise in Q2 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

Lululemon stock has gained more than 700% over the past five years, well ahead of the S&P 500. It rose after the excellent earnings report, which also included earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59, more than double the $0.66 last year.

But it sank at the beginning of October, probably due to a tepid outlook based on supply chain challenges that will impact the company in the third quarter. Management is guiding for $1.33 to $1.38 in EPS in Q3, as compared with $1.16 last year, and $6.19 billion to $6.26 billion in revenue for the full year, or around 42% higher than 2020. It's still expecting to exceed its target goals for its "power of three" performance strategy, which intends to double e-commerce, double men's sales, and quadruple international sales.

The stock rose higher at the end of the month as the company continued to roll out growth plans, such as the launch of its connected fitness product Mirror in Canadian markets.

Now what

Lululemon may be affected by broader global trends in the short term, but it's still expecting considerable growth. This retail stock has been a powerhouse stock to own, and there is still a significant opportunity for the company to expand and for investors to gain.

Find out why Lululemon Athletica is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Lululemon Athletica is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.