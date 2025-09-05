Why Lululemon Athletica Stock Crashed Today

Key Points Lululemon Athletica missed on sales but beat on earnings in Q2.

Yet sales grew while earnings declined.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica Inc. ›

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock tumbled 15% through 10:05 a.m. ET Friday after the company reported the tiniest of sales misses -- and an earnings beat -- last night.

Heading into the yoga clothier's Q2 report, analysts forecast Lululemon would earn $2.85 per share on $2.54 billion in sales. Earnings beat, though, at $3.10 per share, and revenue missed by only $10 million at $2.53 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Lululemon Q2 earnings

What's wrong with these numbers? Honestly, not much. Same-store sales grew a modest 1% and total revenue was up a respectable 7% for the quarter. Earnings did decline by $0.05 year over year, but this was a smaller decline than expected.

And CEO Calvin McDonald says he saw "positive momentum overall in our international regions in the second quarter." Granted, U.S. business results were disappointing. But McDonald says he's "confident in the opportunity ahead and plans we have in place to drive long-term growth."

Is Lululemon stock a buy?

And yet, turning to guidance, Lululemon already seems to be bracing for a slowdown. In Q3, management forecasts no more than 3% or 4% sales growth (so half as fast as in Q2), and actually a bit less revenue than Q2. Earnings per share, furthermore, will range from only $2.18 to $2.23 -- a huge sequential drop.

For the full year, Lululemon predicts sales of $11 billion or less (no more than 4% growth), and earnings per share between $12.77 and $12.97. Taken at the midpoint, that's $12.87 in earnings on a $173 stock -- a P/E ratio of only 13.5.

Granted, growth looks slow right now, but for a strong brand name like Lululemon, I think the valuation is attractive, and it could be a buy here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. right now?

Before you buy stock in Lululemon Athletica Inc., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lululemon Athletica Inc. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $678,148!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,052,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.