Why Lucid's Moat Isn't As Wide as Tesla's Was a Decade Ago

Motley Fool contributor Brian Feroldi invested in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) not long after the electric vehicle company held its initial public offering. That has ended up being the most successful investment he's ever made. So when Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) recently came public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Feroldi was interested to dig into the company's prospectus.

What did he -- along with fellow Motley Fool contributor Brian Stoffel -- find? Lucid has already started delivering vehicles, and it has won a few accolades that are quite impressive -- especially considering that it's such a small upstart. But does that make it a good, Tesla-like investment?

In this video from the duo's YouTube channel, recorded on Jan. 10, they discuss the bull and bear cases for Lucid, as well as the important ways that buying this stock now would be different than investing in Tesla was at a similar point in its history. And they finish up by exploring how the stock fared on both Brians' investing frameworks.

Brian Feroldi owns Tesla. Brian Stoffel owns Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

