Why Lucid Stock Was Going in Reverse Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), the maker of luxury Air electric vehicles (EVs), disappointed investors again on Tuesday with another underwhelming earnings report.

As of 1:45 p.m. ET, the stock was down 13.4%.

Lucid keeps losing money

Lucid has struggled since going public as the company has only sold a relatively small number of cars and has put up wide losses every quarter of its history.

That pattern continued in the first quarter even as revenue topped estimates.

The company produced 1,728 vehicles in Q1 and said it was on track to produce 9,000 vehicles this year, a slight improvement from a year ago. It also delivered 1,967 cars, a positive sign for demand as revenue jumped 40% to $172.7 million, ahead of the consensus at $157 million.

While that was a good sign, Lucid remained deeply unprofitable. The company made some progress in improving margins but reported a negative gross profit of $232 million, or a gross margin of -134%.

Its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) loss in the period was $729.9 million, a slight improvement from a loss of $772.2 million in the year-ago quarter. On the bottom line, its per-share loss improved from $0.43 to $0.30, but that was worse than the consensus at $0.25.

Lucid's liquidity still looks secure at $5 billion after raising $1 billion from an affiliate of the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Still, the company is rapidly burning cash as it had a free-cash-flow loss of more than $700 million

What's next for Lucid

All eyes are on the launch of Lucid's Gravity SUV, which is due to go on sale in late 2024.

In order for the company to scale up and reach profitability, it will need to build out its lineup, and the Gravity is a key part of that strategy.

Keep your eye on the Gravity as its reception could make or break the business. In the meantime, the stock is likely to struggle as the EV sector continues to endure a correction as demand growth in electric vehicles has slowed substantially.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $564,547!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.