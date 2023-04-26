Why Lucid Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) soared as much as 16.3% today after the company made progress toward adding to its electric vehicle (EV) lineup. As of 2:03 p.m. ET, shares had pared some of that gain, but were still up by 7.5% on the day.

So what

The stock's bounce came after Lucid announced it was closer to expanding its EV offerings beyond the Air luxury sedan models. The automaker has long said it planned to sell an SUV, and yesterday it said its Gravity SUV was now testing on public roads across the country.

In a statement to go along with the announcement, CEO Peter Rawlinson said, "The Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, and as our technology continues to evolve and lead the market, we are in a place where the Gravity is positioned to change the world of SUVs."

Now what

Investors are cheering because there have been signs that the Air sedan isn't living up to the company's own expectations for sales. Lucid only delivered 1,406 EVs during the first quarter, and the company expects to produce between just 10,000 to 14,000 electric vehicles for all of 2023.

Lucid reported reservations of over 28,000 as of Feb. 21. That was down from over 34,000 as of Nov. 7, 2022. The company subsequently announced last month that it would be laying off employees to reduce its total workforce by 18%.

Investors are hoping its upcoming Gravity SUV will help stir up interest in the brand and increase revenue through higher-volume production and sales. With the stock down more than 60% over the past year, the Gravity is likely the next potential catalyst to help reverse the stock's performance.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2023

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.