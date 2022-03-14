Markets
LCID

Why Lucid Stock Sank Today

Contributor
Howard Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Investors have been unloading shares of electric vehicle start-up Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) for the past two weeks, ever since it released its quarterly update and announced that it was cutting its production forecast for 2022 due to supply chain and other issues. Shares are now down by more than 25% since that report came out -- a decline that includes a dip of 6% on Monday.

So what

Monday's drop may be part of the continued selling triggered by that report, but another likely contributor to it is a filing that Lucid made with the Securities and Exchange Commission late last week reporting that CEO and Chief Technology Officer Peter Rawlinson had just sold nearly 8 million shares worth more than $180 million.

However, just a bit of digging reveals that Rawlinson isn't selling because of any recent change in his views about the company's prospects. This share sale was planned almost eight months ago in July 2021.

white Lucid Air sedan parked in front of modern home.

Image source: Lucid Group.

Now what

This share sale was scheduled in July as part of Rawlinson's tax planning regarding restricted stock unit (RSU) compensation that he was awarded in March 2021. Those RSUs are subject to time-based or performance-based conditions. As explained in the SEC filing, this sale "represent[s] shares that have been withheld by the issuer to satisfy income tax withholding and remittance obligations in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units reported on a Form 4 filed on July 27, 2021."

Rawlinson still owns nearly 52 million shares of Lucid. For investors, this disclosure isn't something important to focus on. Rather, with the company now claiming more than 25,000 customer reservations for its electric vehicles, what investors should monitor is the progress it makes on its plan to produce between 12,000 and 14,000 EVs in 2022. That's down from its previous expectation that it would be able to manufacture 20,000 vehicles this year. What the company achieves on that front should determine where the stock goes from here.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Howard Smith owns Lucid Group, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LCID

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular