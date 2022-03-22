Why Lucid Stock Popped Tuesday Afternoon

What happened

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock shot up late Tuesday afternoon as the market took note of an important press release from the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. Lucid stock was trading as high as 6.6% as of 2:37 p.m. ET.

So what

In October last year, Lucid revealed details of DreamDrive Pro, its advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) equipped with up to 32 on-board sensors, among other things. Lucid has revealed four EV models so far, and its DreamDrive Pro is standard in its Air Dream Edition and Air Grand Touring trims, and optional in other Lucid Air models.

This afternoon, Lucid said it'll use Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion technology to add new features to ADAS and has already integrated the technology into the DreamDrive Pro ADAS system of every Lucid car out on the road today.

Hyperion is Nvidia's latest generation technology built for autonomous vehicles and is loaded with multiple cameras, sensors, and lidar to ensure high standards of safety and cybersecurity for car manufacturers.

Rishi Dhall, Nvidia's vice president of automotive, said the company is working closely with Lucid "to create highly programmable, intelligent vehicles," and that the use of Nvidia Drive should help Lucid deliver safe and "future-ready" EVs.

Lucid also said it plans to collaborate further with Nvidia on future products.

Now what

Lucid shares have been under tremendous pressure since December, so any development that puts Lucid in a positive light is bound to lift the stock higher. Lucid's fourth-quarter numbers and outlook announced earlier this month hugely disappointed investors, and there's been little progress or updates since to help lift investor sentiment.

Nvidia is a name to reckon with, and Lucid Air has already gained a massive amount of attention since launch. A combination of the two forces, therefore, is an exciting prospect and the kind of catalyst investors in Lucid were waiting for to see the stock spring back to life.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.