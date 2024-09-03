Why Lucid Stock Jumped, Then Dropped Today

Shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) jumped as much as 6.7% to open the holiday-shortened trading week. That came after the largest public pension fund in the country released news on its Lucid holdings.

But the pop in Lucid stock didn't hold. Shares of the EV start-up lost all of that gain and more. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, the stock had shed 3.1% in today's session.

Calpers adds Lucid shares

In its latest Form 13F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the California Public Employees' Retirement System reported that it added more than 250,000 Lucid shares. It ended the second quarter with over 1.3 million shares worth about $5 million. Calpers, as it is known, is the largest public pension fund in the country with over 2 million members and assets recently worth about $520 billion.

Lucid shares have been on the rise since the end of the second quarter after it reported better-than-expected revenue and a new $1.5 billion investment from its largest shareholder. But the Calpers investment is still not an overly meaningful holding for the giant fund. By comparison, Calpers sold 14 million shares of tech giant Nvidia in the second quarter, but still held 63 million shares recently worth about $7 billion.

The size of the investment is likely why Lucid shares gave up the early gains today. The company still has a long road to try and achieve profitability. It will launch its first new model later this year that will have to gain traction with customers for the company to succeed. The all-electric Lucid Gravity SUV will be the first new model since its Air luxury electric sedan. The Gravity launch is what investors will need to watch to see where the stock could head from here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $731,449!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 3, 2024

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.