Why Lucid Stock Is Dropping Ahead of Earnings

What happened

Luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) reports first-quarter earnings after the market close today, but investors aren't waiting for that to sell the stock. Amid a general market sell-off Thursday, Lucid shares are near the day's low, down 8.1%, as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

So what

The first quarter was full of headwinds for many companies, and that's particularly difficult for early-stage manufacturers like Lucid. Rising raw material costs, supply chain delays, and inflation affecting consumers all make ramping up the business more difficult. Investors will watch what Lucid has to say today about production, vehicle reservations, and its recent deal with the government of Saudi Arabia for up to 100,000 EVs.

Now what

After beginning production in late 2021, Lucid delivered 125 vehicles as of the end of the year, and a total of 400 as of Feb. 28, 2022. The company said it had reservations for more than 25,000 electric Air sedans as of that date. That represents potential revenue of over $2.4 billion.

But the supply chain challenges it is facing caused it to reduce its target production volume for 2022 to a range of 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles. Investors will want to watch how the reservations have progressed, as well as any updates on its production plans. Lucid ended 2021 with installed annual production capacity of 34,000 vehicles.

If it has made progress in navigating the restrictions caused by supply chain constraints and increases its 2022 production estimates, the stock will likely react strongly. But for today, with the overall market slumping, Lucid shares are heading lower ahead of what the company says tonight.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.