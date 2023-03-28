Markets
LCID

Why Lucid Stock Coasted Downhill Today

March 28, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Stocks are being led lower by technology names today as the Nasdaq Composite index steadily dropped throughout the session. By 3:05 p.m. ET, the decline for the tech-heavy Nasdaq was approaching 1%.

But shares of electric-vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) slid much faster. By that same time, Lucid stock was down 7.3% after reports of upcoming layoffs at the EV start-up.

So what

That plunge was initiated by a report that Lucid is going to lay off about 1,300 employees. Lucid produced 7,180 luxury electric sedans last year and had about 7,200 employees as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Reuters cited the report, which was based on an internal company memo, saying that Lucid now plans to cut 18% of that workforce, or about 1,300 workers. Many investors aren't waiting for confirmation from the company and are selling the stock.

Now what

Lucid ended 2022 with about $4.9 billion in total liquidity, but the company reported a diluted net loss attributable to common stockholders of nearly $2.6 billion for the full year. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that management is looking to cut costs.

silver Lucid Air EV.

Image source: Lucid Group.

Reuters indicated that the company will communicate more detail regarding the large layoff over the next few days. The big question for investors will be whether the company has added efficiencies enabling it to grow production without these jobs, or if manufacturing projections will be lowered.

Lucid has told investors it expects to manufacture 10,000 to 14,000 EVs in 2023. Some investors aren't waiting to hear whether that estimate changes based on today's reports

If it does, the stock will have further to fall. But owners of this aggressive growth stock should expect a highly volatile stock price as the company works to achieve positive cash flow from its operations.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCID

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.