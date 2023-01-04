Why Lucid Shares Surged Wednesday

What happened

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) shares dropped more than 80% in 2022, as it -- and other electric vehicle (EV) makers -- struggled to increase sales amid supply chain disruptions and general economic headwinds.

But some production news from a domestic competitor yesterday has investors more optimistic about what Lucid will say when it reports its own data. That had Lucid shares surging today. As of noon ET, the stock was near the day's high, up 8.3%.

So what

Fellow EV start-up Rivian Automotive just reported a large sequential increase in fourth-quarter production and deliveries compared to the third quarter. That has investors thinking Lucid could also do better than feared when it comes to its fourth-quarter and full-year vehicle production results.

Now what

Both Rivian and Lucid have lowered volume projections for 2022. But while Rivian did just say it barely missed its production target for the year, it was notable that the company reported a 36% jump from its third quarter to the fourth quarter. That has helped soothe investor fears that supply chain issues continue to restrict growth for these early-stage EV makers.

Even after Lucid's 80% stock price decline, its market capitalization is still almost $11.5 billion. That valuation still has plenty of growth built into it. The company has also said it will need to continue to raise capital to support its growth. It recently brought in another $1.5 billion, and there will likely be more needed.

But the key catalyst for its future success is executing a meaningful ramp-up in production. If it reports similar sequential growth to what Rivian had to say yesterday, investors will be placated.

That said, beware of any negative announcements regarding production or deliveries. That would very likely erase today's gains and more.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.