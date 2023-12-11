Why Lucid Shares Dropped Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may have moved higher by more than 20% over the last month, but the future looks less bright today. The stock reversed course Monday after news came out about the company's stock listing status.

That led shares to plunge as much as 5% in early trading. Lucid stock trimmed those losses but remained down by 2.5% as of 11:15 a.m. ET. For the year, Lucid shares have dropped by more than 30%.

Out of the Nasdaq-100

Today's drop came after the announcement that Lucid would be one of the six companies removed from the Nasdaq-100 index as a result of that stock index's annual changes. Other names being replaced include online marketplace eBay, solar system provider Enphase Energy, and Zoom Video Communications.

The Nasdaq-100 was launched in 1985 and is composed of 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock exchange.

More to worry about

The news in itself isn't the real problem for Lucid. Components of the Nasdaq-100 are adjusted every year in December, and it is more a reflection of past poor performance. The problem for investors should really be what caused that past poor performance. That's where Lucid shareholders should be concerned.

After its third-quarter report, Lucid lowered its vehicle production guidance for the second time in under a month to about 10,000 units for all of 2023. The company said it would help increase financial flexibility.

The numbers behind its financial concerns are the problem. Lucid is burning cash as it struggles to add sales volume. Lucid is losing nearly $340,000 for every electric vehicle (EV) it makes in 2023, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

So while the stock did take a hit when the index adjustment was announced, much of Lucid's stock performance has already come from investors following its financial and operational progress. Unless that changes, there likely won't be a catalyst to move Lucid stock higher.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Lucid Group wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 11, 2023

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: short January 2024 $45 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.