Why Lucid Motors Stock Sank Today

Luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) launched its fully electric Gravity SUV to the public last year and began accepting registrations from interested customers. It officially introduced the initial 2026 Grand Touring edition yesterday.

A company executive also announced that plans to launch a new, midsize SUV next year are on track. Yet after a brief rise higher, Lucid stock is plunging today. Lucid shares closed the day's trading lower by 5%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Lucid can't escape the tech fallout

Lucid stock is down about 25% year to date with today's drop. News from the company yesterday was positive, though. Lucid is diversifying its product lineup with its new luxury Gravity SUV. It began accepting registrations last year, but now has officially opened the order book on the high-end SUV that starts at $94,900.

Another version with a starting price of under $80,000 will be available to order later this year. Maybe more important for Lucid investors are plans to launch a new, lower-priced, midsize SUV next year. Lucid senior vice president Derek Jenkins said the company is on track for that 2026 launch. That vehicle is set to start at a $50,000 price point, and could vault the company into a much larger market of consumers.

Yet the stock plunged today as investors see tariffs and potentially negative economic consequences as a reason to sell technology names. Lucid addressed the tariff issue yesterday, too. Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff told Reuters that the company has no plans to raise prices, but it does have agreements in place with battery cell and graphite suppliers for domestic production to avoid U.S. tariffs in the near future.

That wasn't enough for investors to spare Lucid shares from today's tech sell-off, though. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down as much as 4% today, closing down 3%, and dropped to 20% below its record high set late last year.

While Lucid gave long-term investors some positive news yesterday, it will be a bumpy ride for shareholders as long as tech stocks struggle.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,499!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,684!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 818% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 156% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.