Why Lucid Group Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are climbing on Wednesday. The luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker's stock gained 3.3% as of 2:47 p.m. ET and was up as much as 9.9% earlier in the day. The rise comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

It was reported today that the EV start-up is seeing increased interest from former Tesla owners as its second vehicle enters production.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Tesla owners are switching to Lucid

Lucid's interim CEO Marc Winterhoff revealed in an interview that Lucid is experiencing an "uptick of interest" from Tesla owners looking for alternatives. "Tesla buyers always were the source of our sales because they were already used to using electrical drivetrains, and they look for an opportunity to have something else, something better," Winterhoff said following an event for Gravity SUV -- the company's newest entry -- at the company's New York City showroom.

Lucid is spared

With President Trump's new wave of tariffs coming and those already placed on auto parts, many automakers have seen their stocks hit. Lucid, however, may avoid the brunt of the trade levies as the company manufactures its cars almost entirely in the U.S. This is largely true of Tesla as well, so the advantage is over a legacy manufacturer rather than its direct rival.

Challenges remain

Lucid still faces significant challenges despite the optimism. The Gravity SUV will start at $79,900. This means its market remains relatively niche. The company needs to figure out how to manufacture a vehicle that a broader chunk of the market can afford, or it will have a difficult time growing sales.

Furthermore, the company is still operating at a loss. I have my doubts that it can cut costs to a point where it can deliver the kind of earnings investors need to justify the stock's current price.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $664,271!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.