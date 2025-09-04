Why Lucid Group Stock (LCID) Is Crashing Today -- Should You Buy the Dip?

Key Points Lucid's 10-for-1 reverse stock split took effect this week, sending shares lower.

While the split itself doesn't impact the value of a shareholder's stake, it was taken as another sign that Lucid is in trouble.

Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) are falling again on Thursday, down 7.5% as of 1:55 p.m. ET. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both gained 0.5%.

The troubled electric vehicle (EV) maker's stock is falling for the third day in a row after it executed a reverse stock split earlier this week.

Lucid stock falls 20% after split

When trading opened on Tuesday, Lucid shareholders had 10% as many shares, each of which was worth 10 times as much. While this reverse split -- in theory -- doesn't affect the overall value of an investor's stake, it has in practice. In contrast to a forward stock split, the market doesn't generally look kindly on a reverse split, seeing it as a sign the company is in trouble. More often than not, they are used by companies that are at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market or the New York Stock Exchange, which require minimum share values of $1.

Lucid shares weren't under the $1 cutoff when the split was announced, and the company indicated that the decision was made to make the stock more attractive to institutional investors who often have their own minimum values for shares they'll consider buying above $1. Still, whatever the reason, the split has hammered Lucid Shares. They are now down nearly 20% from this week's opening bell.

Lucid is in hot water

While this might look like a great time to jump in and buy Lucid shares at a discount, I think they could continue to fall much further. I don't have faith that the company can execute the turnaround it desperately needs. I would stay away from Lucid stock.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.