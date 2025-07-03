Why Lucid Group Stock Is Jumping Today

Key Points Lucid reported record vehicle deliveries in Q2, growing 38% year over year on the back of new Gravity SUV sales.

Despite setting new milestones, Lucid’s production still outpaced demand.

The EV maker faces significant challenges as the broader EV market softens.

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are climbing on Thursday. The luxury electric vehicle maker's stock gained 5.4% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. The rise comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 0.8% and 1%, respectively.

Lucid reported its Q2 2025 production and delivery numbers yesterday, revealing somewhat mixed results.

Lucid ramps up Gravity sales

In the second quarter ending June 30, Lucid produced 3,863 vehicles and delivered 3,309. These numbers alone are somewhat disappointing; overproducing 554 vehicles could indicate demand is lagging behind management's expectations. The numbers also mean that Lucid needs to more than double its production in the second half of the year to meet its goal of 20,000 vehicles produced in 2025.

Still, the quarter was a record for Lucid, with deliveries up 38% year over year (YOY). Its deliveries for the first six months of the year are up 50% YOY. Those numbers look especially impressive when you consider Tesla and Rivian are both reporting shrinking numbers. The growth is primarily driven by the company's new Gravity SUV.

Challenges remain

Lucid is still priced at the top end of the market and will struggle to reach the mass-market scale of Tesla without introducing a more affordable option. Gravity sales have been encouraging, but are still lagging behind targets set by the company.

Despite the growth, I have serious doubts Lucid can execute a turnaround, especially as the broader EV market softens. The rollout of its Gravity SUVs is a make-or-break moment for the struggling company.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.