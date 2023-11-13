Why Lucid Group Stock Crushed the Market Today

High-end electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) enjoyed a nice share price bump on Monday. The company's stock closed nearly 5% higher on the day, thanks in no small part to a new deal it signed in an important foreign market. By contrast, the S&P 500 index declined marginally in Monday's session.

A new partnership with an airline in Saudi Arabia

That day, Lucid's business partner, Riyadh Air, announced that the two companies had signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate. The partnership will see the pair team up in marketing activities, commercial ventures, and operations.

The arrangement was announced by the Saudi Arabia-based airline at the Dubai Airshow. The carrier wrote in a press release that this inaugural partnership deal between the two companies is "aligned to a shared vision for the future of sustainable transportation."

The deal was illustrated by a pair of Lucid cars at the Riyadh Air pavilion, wrapped in the branding of both companies.

Riyadh Air is a new airline fully owned by the Saudi government's sizable Public Investment Fund. It is slated to commence operations in 2025.

Building on a factory foundation

Riyadh Air's announcement represents the expansion of Lucid's presence in Saudi Arabia. In late September, it launched production at the country's first-ever car factory, located in the city of Jeddah. In the facility's current first phase of operation, it has the capacity to finish 5,000 of its EVs per year. The company aims to ramp that up considerably, with ambitions to reach a capacity of 155,000 units.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.