Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted Nearly 4% Higher Today

What happened

Wednesday was a good day for the stock market generally, but it was an especially good day for Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) investors. The electric vehicle (EV) specialist's stock rose by 3.5%, beating the 2.9% gain of the frothy S&P 500 index. Two new analyst notes on the EV space helped push the acceleration pedal on Lucid.

So what

The first of the pair was an update on the EV industry by S&P Global Mobility. Citing U.S. electric vehicle registrations, the researcher said that while sector leader Tesla is still the dominant producer, it's losing market share as new vehicle makers enter the market. Another factor in that decline is the intensifying efforts of incumbent manufacturers like Ford.

According to data compiled by S&P Global Mobility, Tesla's share of the total EVs registered so far this year is 65%. That's down significantly from the 79% of 2020.

As Lucid is a relatively niche producer of higher-end EVs and has only recently gotten its vehicles on the road, its market share is minuscule. Nevertheless, it represents a clear threat to Tesla in the luxury category.

Now what

Meanwhile, Evercore ISI initiated coverage of what it considers to be three of the most compelling stocks in the EV industry, and Lucid was one of those names.

Analyst Chris McNally said of Lucid and its peers Fisker and Rivian that they "have unique positioning in the industry and have the potential to become major players over the next decade. Although the prognosticator tagged only Fisker with an outperform (read:buy) recommendation while he rated Lucid and Rivian as in-line (i.e., neutral), he does feel Lucid can be a strong competitor in the luxury EV segment.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.