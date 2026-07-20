Why Lucid Group (LCID) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Lucid Group (LCID) closed at $7.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.4% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Shares of the an electric vehicle automaker have appreciated by 37.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.3%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lucid Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 4, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$3.04, showcasing a 8.57% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $323.31 million, up 24.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$11.87 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.82% and +28.91%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lucid Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Lucid Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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