Why LSI Industries Stock Was Pushing Higher Today

Key Points The highly specialized industrial company unveiled the final set of figures for its fiscal 2025.

It ended the year with quite a bang.

10 stocks we like better than Lsi Industries ›

Lighting and graphics company LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) was shining very brightly on the stock exchange Thursday. Investors were impressed with the company's latest quarterly earnings report, which prominently featured a pair of convincing beats. In late-afternoon trading, the stock was up by more than 4%, against the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 0.3% dip.

Solid growth in both business units

LSI's fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 was topped by a net sales line that grew a robust 20% year over year to slightly over $155 million. Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted net income zoomed even higher, racing 27% skyward to just under $10.6 million, for $0.34 earnings per share (EPS).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Both figures crushed the consensus analyst estimates, which called for less than $139 million in net sales, and an adjusted EPS of a mere $0.22 per share.

LSI basically concentrates on two activities: its core lighting business and the adjacent display solutions unit. In its earnings release, the company attributed its strong performance to notably higher demand for both. It said that lighting managed to grow its sales by 12% in the quarter, a feat attributed to "improved project order rates." Display solutions enjoyed 29% growth over the same stretch.

The fundamentals were also helped by a pair of recent acquisitions, EMI Industries and Canada's Best Holdings. The former was bought in April 2024, and the latter in March 2025.

Onward and upward

LSI quoted CEO James Clark as saying that the good results of both its divisions "reflects the sustained vitality of our key vertical markets and increasing customer recognition of our expanding suite of products and services."

Should you invest $1,000 in Lsi Industries right now?

Before you buy stock in Lsi Industries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lsi Industries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,624!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,075,117!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.