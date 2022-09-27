Why Low Volatility ETFs are Beating the Market

Low volatility investing is back in vogue since the market environment remains extremely challenging. As the global economic growth is slowing significantly and inflation is expected to remain high, we could see continued market turbulence.

Many investors have been pouring money into low and minimum volatility funds as they seek shelter from the wild swings in the market. These ETFs hold up relatively well during market declines but may underperform the broader indexes during strong bull markets.

The iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol U.S.A. ETF USMV —the most popular fund in the space— selects and weights stocks to create a portfolio that has lower volatility relative to the broader market. Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX and Waste Management WM are its top holdings.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV holds 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500 index. PepsiCo PEP and Johnson & Johnson JNJ are its top holdings.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF LGLV selects least volatile stocks from the broader Russell 1000 Index. Hershey HSY and McDonald's MCD are among the top holdings.

These ETFs have significantly outperformed the broader indexes over the past year. To learn more, please watch the short video above.



