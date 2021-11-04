Why Louisiana-Pacific Stock Jumped This Week

What happened

Building products manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) generated strong results thanks to the booming housing market, and investors are excited. The shares traded up 13% for the week, as of midday Thursday, following Louisiana-Pacific's strong earnings report.

So what

On Nov. 2, Louisiana-Pacific reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion, topping consensus estimates for $3.42 per share in earnings on revenue of $1.1 billion. Net sales were up 53% year over year, led by a near doubling in revenue from its engineered wood products division, 63% growth in oriented strand board (OSB) sales, and 19% growth in siding.

Image source: Getty Images.

There are some issues the company is facing. For example, OSB saw strong pricing but also higher costs from raw materials, logistics, and mill maintenance. But Louisiana-Pacific was still able to generate strong results.

"As expected, the third quarter saw a significant correction in OSB prices and ongoing headwinds from raw material prices and availability," CEO Brad Southern said in a statement.

Now what

Louisiana-Pacific reiterated its guidance to expect 10% year-over-year revenue growth from siding across the second half and a 25% full-year margin in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The company is facing some of the same challenges as other manufacturers when it comes to supply chain disruptions and raw materials costs, but in a red-hot housing market, end demand for its products is holding up strong.

10 stocks we like better than Louisiana-Pacific

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Louisiana-Pacific wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.