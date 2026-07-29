Why Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $73.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.84% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.74%.

The home construction supplier's shares have seen a decrease of 2.68% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 8.26% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.61, reflecting a 38.38% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $683 million, down 9.54% from the year-ago period.

LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $2.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.17% and -5%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.5% downward. As of now, Louisiana-Pacific holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 39.66. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.65 for its industry.

We can also see that LPX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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