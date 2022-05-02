Markets
RIDE

Why Lordstown Motors Stock Plunged Today

Contributor
Howard Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

The stock of electric vehicle (EV) hopeful Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) plunged below $2 per share today, and it might still be going lower. Lordstown shares remained down 9% as of 3:08 p.m. ET.

So what

The slide came after the company announced it is pushing back the deadline to sign a previously announced deal with electronics manufacturing company Foxconn. The deal would turn Lordstown's factory over to Foxconn, and the two would partner on the production and development of Lordstown's electric Endurance pickup truck and potentially future models. But Foxconn has already made three prepayments totaling $200 million that Lordstown would be forced to repay if a final deal can't be signed by May 14.

White Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck.

Image source: Lordstown Motors.

Now what

That deadline was an extension of two weeks after the parties couldn't conclude the deal by last Friday. Lordstown will update investors again on May 9 when it reports its first-quarter financial and operational update.

But the company already warned investors it doesn't have the cash to pay back the $200 million it has received thus far. It effectively told investors that if an agreement or new extension isn't reached, investors will be hung out to dry. In the statement the company said, "Lordstown Motors has granted Foxconn a first priority security interest in substantially all of its assets to secure the repayment obligation and does not currently have sufficient available cash to repay the down payments by the repayment deadline."

The stock has already dropped about 80% in the last year. But as any investor knows, the full risk for a stock is the potential to go to zero. Lordstown will likely head further in that direction if it can't close the sale to Foxconn.

10 stocks we like better than Lordstown Motors Corp.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lordstown Motors Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIDE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular