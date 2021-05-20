Why Lordstown Motors' Stock Is Crashing Today

What happened

Shares of electric pickup truck start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were trading down sharply on Thursday morning after Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) unveiled its all-electric F-150 Lightning.

As of 11:00 a.m. EDT, Lordstown's shares were trading about 12.6% below Wednesday's closing price.

So what

If you're reading this, you probably know that Lordstown is gearing up to start production of its Endurance, a battery-electric pickup truck ostensibly designed around the needs of commercial and government fleet customers. With some backing from General Motors (NYSE: GM), and some promising early interest from fleet buyers, Lordstown looked like it might have a chance of sticking around for a while.

Until now.

The problem for Lordstown is that the leading automaker in the U.S. commercial-fleet market -- that would be Ford -- just showed the world how it plans to remain the leader of that market, and of the pickup market generally, as the world transitions to zero-emissions vehicles.

Ford's new F-150 Lightning is an impressive product at an impressive starting price -- just under $40,000 before government incentives. Lordstown probably won't be able to match that, at least not profitably, which is why its stock price fell Thursday morning.

The Lordstown Endurance is expected to start at $52,500 before incentives -- over $10,000 more than Ford's F-150 Lightning. Image source: Lordstown Motors.

Now what

This is about more than the F-150 Lightning's starting price. Fleet managers who have been doing business with Ford for years largely know what they'll get with an electric F-150. Even if the total costs of ownership for the Lightning and the Endurance were comparable, it would be very hard for Lordstown (or any other commercial-vehicle newcomer) to convince those fleet managers to take a chance on a new vehicle from an untested start-up rather than going with a similar option from a brand they know.

Put another way, the investment case for Lordstown, and for most of the other start-ups aiming to produce electric vehicles for commercial-fleet applications, just got a lot harder to make.

10 stocks we like better than Lordstown Motors Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lordstown Motors Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford and General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.