Why Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) closed at $6.48, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.76.

Investors should also note that LOMA has a PEG ratio of 0.07 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.81.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, positioning it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.