Why Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) reached $7.19, with a +1.41% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

The company's stock has climbed by 3.2% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.64.

It is also worth noting that LOMA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.08. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.