Why Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) reached $6.47, with a -1.22% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.16% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $733.31 million, indicating changes of +105.88% and -20.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 61% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.06.

It's also important to note that LOMA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.94.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

