Why Logitech Stock Dropped 8% on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) stock slid 7.8% through 10:20 a.m. ET this morning, after the computer peripherals maker announced that its CFO, Chuck Boynton, is leaving the company "to pursue another career opportunity."

To help allay investor concerns that this departure might imply a problem with Logitech's business, management reaffirmed its sales forecast for fiscal 2024, previously disclosed in January -- but investors are selling anyway.

What's up with Logitech's CFO

Boynton's job switch seems to have come as a surprise to Logitech, because it doesn't have a replacement lined up just yet, and will have to name someone "at a later date."

The announcement appears to imply that Boynton has been poached by another employer. (A quick check of Boynton's LinkedIn page shows he hasn't announced his new job just yet.) He's clearly not been fired -- the company stated that Boynton will continue to serve as CFO through mid-May. The good news is that this suggests the departure wasn't prompted by any problems with the company's accounting.

What's next for Logitech stock

Speaking of which, Logitech reaffirmed its guidance for this year, which sees the company booking in excess of $4.2 billion in sales -- but sales still down 6% or 7% year over year.

The good news here is that management expects its earnings to grow despite the sales decline -- up 4% to 12% to a range of $610 million to $660 million. The bad news is that this guidance came in the form of "non-GAAP operating income." Actual net income, including taxes and other costs, will probably be less than that.

For what it's worth, analysts are forecasting $3.28 per share in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profits for Logitech this year, which when compared to the company's post-sell-off share price still implies a rich 26.6 P/E ratio. With earnings growth most likely to be in the single digits this year, that doesn't look cheap enough, to me, to turn this sell-off into a buying opportunity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Logitech International right now?

Before you buy stock in Logitech International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Logitech International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Logitech International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.