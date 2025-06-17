Why Lockheed Martin Stock Zoomed Higher Today

News of a strengthened business tie-up with an important partner overseas gave some lift to Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock on Tuesday. The defense company went on the offense, with its shares climbing to a nearly 3% gain on the day. That looked particularly good next to the S&P 500 index, which sank by more than 0.8% that trading session.

Strengthening ties with a long-standing partner

Lockheed announced that it and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand their existing aircraft development partnership. The MOU covers the manufacturing of rotorcraft and the development of space systems and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), among other projects.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The agreement marks the latest move in what's been a 30-plus-year collaboration between Lockheed and KAI. The two companies originally partnered on the licensed production of the F16 fighter aircraft.

In its press release touting the news, Lockheed quoted its chief operating officer, Frank St. John, as saying that the new pact "reflects our commitment to advancing global security by partnering with U.S. allies to develop, manufacture and sustain 21st century deterrence solutions."

The company did not provide any financial details about its arrangement with KAI.

The timing is right

A typical MOU has less heft and power as a contract; however, this one is meaningful because it spells out how Lockheed and KAI will expand their already close collaboration. With global tensions rising, now is an ideal time for defense companies to strengthen alliances. That goes double for the Korea Aerospace Industries, which has been frozen in an edgy, North-South standoff for over seven decades.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lockheed Martin right now?

Before you buy stock in Lockheed Martin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lockheed Martin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,821!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $886,880!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 791% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.