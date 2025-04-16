Why Lockheed Martin Stock Soared While the Market Sagged Today

An analyst's bullish new note on Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and the wider U.S. defense sector provided lift to the company's stock on an otherwise bearish Wednesday trading session. Lockheed Martin's shares closed the day almost 2% higher in price, providing quite the contrast to the tumbling S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 2.2% decline.

An industry maneuvering for growth

The analyst in question was Kristine Liwag of veteran white-shoe investment bank Morgan Stanley. Well before market open that day, Liwag changed her Lockheed Martin recommendation to overweight (i.e., buy) from equal weight (hold). In doing so, she added $50 per share to his price target on the storied defense stock, to $575 per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The pundit's new take on the company was part of a broader Morgan Stanley update on defense industry stocks. According to reports, the investment bank rates the entire sector as "attractive," as opposed to its formerly cautious view that it'll be an in-line performer. The company sees the U.S. defense budget being set at $1 trillion this year, amid growing international exports of combat goods, as a positive for these stocks.

While Morgan Stanley's top pick in the sector wasn't Lockheed Martin -- that honor went to longtime rival Northrop Grumman, due to better alignment with current U.S. defense priorities -- Liwag still felt Lockheed Martin was worthy of an upgrade. She particularly highlighted its robust and active foreign sales activities as potential motors of future growth.

Supplier to the world

This is indeed a fertile time for the global defense industry, with the grinding war in Ukraine, intense clashes in the Middle East, and rising geopolitical tensions elsewhere. Liwag is spot-on with her view that major defense exporters are in an excellent position just now, and Lockheed Martin is a primary example of such a company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lockheed Martin right now?

Before you buy stock in Lockheed Martin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lockheed Martin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,499!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,684!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 818% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 156% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.