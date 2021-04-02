Why Lockheed Martin Stock Climbed Higher in March

What happened

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares underwhelmed in 2020, losing to the S&P 500 by more than 25 percentage points during the year. But investors warmed to the company in March, sending the shares up 11.9% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor, and the company's shares underperformed in 2020 due to concerns that increased government pandemic spending, coupled with a new occupant in the White House, would mean a slowdown in Pentagon funding.

Image source: Lockheed Martin.

But even if spending does slow, it will still be substantial. And Lockheed Martin has provided some fresh reminders that its portfolio is well-aligned with defense priorities. The company mid-month was named one of two finalists to design a next-generation missile system, an award that could eventually be worth billions. If nothing else, it will provide significant funds to continue important research and development work.

Lockheed is also likely benefiting from commentary supporting its planned $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD), which has faced criticism from rivals including Raytheon Technologies. A number of former Defense Department officials in recent weeks have written editorials in support of the deal.

Finally, Lockheed Martin is one of a number of stocks basking in the glow of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, the hottest name in exchange-traded funds right now. Ark owns shares of Lockheed Martin in its ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF.

Now what

Defense contractors are prone to cyclical swings, but Lockheed Martin has an arsenal that should hold up well through all budget environments. The company as of year's end had a backlog of more than $147 billion in future orders, and leading positions on important programs including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

Given the stock's long-term potential and attractive dividend yield of nearly 3%, I see no reason not to buy into Lockheed Martin right now.

10 stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lockheed Martin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Lou Whiteman owns shares of Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.