Markets
NOC

Why Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Other Defense Stocks Gained Today

March 02, 2026 — 06:21 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Defense stocks climbed on Monday, as traders sought shelter in investments that could safeguard their wealth.

Here's how some of the leading defense contractors performed:

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

An F-35 fighter jet is flying among the clouds.

The F-35 Lightning. Image source: Lockheed Martin.

Conflict in the Middle East

The U.S. and Israeli militaries launched large-scale combat operations against Iran this weekend. U.S. President Donald Trump said the strikes, which are designed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and reduce its offensive missile capabilities, could continue for four to five weeks -- and perhaps far longer.

U.S. and Israeli forces are expected to use an extensive array of ordnances during this time. Much of these armaments will need to be replenished in the months and years ahead.

These companies are leading suppliers to the U.S. Armed Forces

RTX produces many of the interceptors that defend U.S. forces and their allies from missile attacks.

Lockheed Martin oversees the production of numerous key systems, including the F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

Huntington Ingalls and General Dynamics are the U.S. Navy's primary shipbuilders. They manufacture aircraft carriers, submarines, and other vessels.

Northrop Grumman is tasked with accelerating the production of the B-21 Raider, the U.S. Air Force's next-generation strategic deterrence aircraft.

Should you buy stock in Northrop Grumman right now?

Before you buy stock in Northrop Grumman, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Northrop Grumman wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends RTX. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOC
RTX
LMT
GD
HII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.